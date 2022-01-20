Kwara executes 143 road projects in 3 years

Kwara state government has executed a total over 143 road projects since inception of the present administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq three years ago, state commissioner for works and transport, Engineer Rotimi Iliyasu has said.

The commissioner said that the administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts in the state within the period.

He said that the 143 roads included majorly rural roads, asphalt overpay, interlock road construction and reconstruction, as well as rehabilitation

Iliyasu announced this when he featured on “News Keg” an interactive news platform, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, Thursday.

The commissioner also said that the state government had intensified monitoring and quality assessment measures on the roads among the contractors engaged.

He pleaded with members of the public to desist from burning refuse in drainages, saying that the habit damages roads in no time.

Iliyasu said that the state government in collaboration with security agencies would embark on arrest and prosecution of offenders, especially shop owners along such roads.

“There’s need for attitudinal change among our people, especially artisans and shop owners along major roads in the state, particularly in the Ilorin metropolis. They gather refuse and burn it inside the drainages thus damaging the roads. What they don’t know is that government would spend money meant for other people- oriented projects on repair of the damaged roads. The state government would soon start prosecuting shop owners along such roads,” he said.