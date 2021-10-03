Kwara firemen recover woman dead body from Ilorin well



Men of the Kwara state fire service have recovered the body of a middle age woman, Fatima, from a local well in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The incident reportedly occurred at No 158 Asunara, Ile kola compound, Balogun Fulani area of Ilorin.

A statement by the head, media and publicity of the Kwara state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the incident was reported to them on Sunday morning.

He said the head of the Asunara compound had called the fire service for a rescue operation only for the fire men to discovered that the victim had already died haven been in the well since Saturday night. Recovered body of the deceased, according to him had been handed over to the head of the Asunara compound.



“Just early this morning October 3, 2021, about 06:59hrs, the Kwara state Fire service quickly summoned for one rescue operation at 185, Asunara Ile Kola compound, off Balogun Fulani road Ilorin, Kwara state. .

“Indeed, it was so saddened that the victim woman was recovered dead from the domestic well by the firemen..

“Alhaji Asunara, the head of the compound who Fatimoh Ranti (the victim) was handed over to, told the fire team that the incident has happened since yesterday night, but only to be detected this morning..”Therefore, the director, Kwara state fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa urged everyone to be more vigilant in their neighborhoods in order to prevent similar occurrences,” he said.