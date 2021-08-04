Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq, ex- governor Ahmed mourn ex- sports minister’ s mother



Alhaja Rafat Abdullahi, mother of the former Sports minister, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi is dead.

Aged 76, the late Alhaja Rafat died Wednesday .

The former minister announced the demise of her mother in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“With the total submission to the will of Allah I announce the passing away of my mother, Alhaja Rafat Ajeigbe Abdullahi . The Janaza prayer for her repose will hold at her Olulande residence, Ilorin ,” Abdullahi said.



The deceased was buried yesterday according to Islamic injunctions. The janazah prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Anifowose, Imam AbdulSalam Ibrahim.

Dignitaries that attended the janazah prayer included Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Japan, Prof Muhammed Gana Yisa, a former permanent secretary in the state, Alh Amuda Alabi; Chief execitives of National Pilot newspapers and General Manager of SBS FM, Ilorin, Billy Adedamola and Mas’ud Adebimpe respectively.



Meanwhile ,the state governor, mallam AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq and former goverrnor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed have condoled with the former minister.

AbdulRahman also condoled with a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and thespian Alhaji Adebayo Salami on the deaths of his mother, Alhaja Aishat Asoka Abdulkareem.

The governor urged them to take solace in the exemplary lives of the departed women. “On behalf of the people and government of Kwara state, I send our heartfelt condolences to the former minister and the the spian on the death of their dear mothers. Our hearts are with them at these lonely hours, given the irreplaceable place of our mothers in our lives. I pray Allah to repose the souls of the departed and comfort the families,” the governor said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye. The governor also commiserated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Barrister Kunle Suleiman on the death of his brother and former Provost of College of Education Oro Alhaji Ibrahim Duro Suleiman, praying the Almighty God to repose his soul.

“Similarly, our special commiserations go to the family of elder statesman Barrister Kunle Sulieman on the sudden death of our brother and top educationist, Alhaji Duro Suleiman. It is such a huge loss not just to the family but to the entire state, given his contributions to the development of education in Kwara state. I beseech Allah to grant him al-jannah and comfort the family,” he said. Also in his condolence message to the former minister, ex-governor Abdulfatah sympathised with Abdullahi and the entire Abdullahi family on what he described as tragic and painful loss.