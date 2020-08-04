Kwara gov constitutes visitation panels to Kwara Poly, Aviation College

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the constitution of visitation panel for the Kwara state Polytechnic to be chaired by Dr. Fatai Bello.

Dr Bello was Country Representative of the Global Fund, a United Nations agency in Nigeria and former Council member of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin.

A statement by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, listed other members of the panel as Arc. Suleiman. Talban Lafiagi; AbdulGaniyu Sani, a Chartered Accountant/ forensic audit expert; Muyideen Aliyu, Rtd Director of SSS; Mrs. Yetunde Adekeye, former Principal, School of Midwifery; Hajia Asmau Yusuf Saka, Rtd banker/Accountant.

Assistant Director of the Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology (MOTEST), Ayansola Justina, will act as the secretary of the visitation panel.

The governor has also accepted the appointment of Professor A.G.F. Alabi, former Dean, College of Engineering, KWASU, as chairman of International Aviation College Visitation Panel, with Mrs C.O Olaosebikan, a Director of MOTEST, as the secretary.

Other members of the visitation panel are: Rtd.Group Captain Ibrahim Adebayo (member); Abdul Fatai Olajide, Private Chartered Accountant and Auditor (member); Rtd.Captain Joel Adewale Ore, Rtd Air pilot and Instructor (member);

Mrs Christiana Titilayo Amudipe, a primary health consultant and retired health practitioner (Member); and Barr. Mansuru A. Bako (Member).