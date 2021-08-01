Kwara gov greets deputy Kayode Alabi on 58th birthday anniversary



Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, on his 58th birthday anniversary.

The governor described his deputy as “a cerebral politician with dynamic ideas, an amiable personality, and a trusted partner in the Kwara project”. In a statement Sunday, the governor felicitated the deputy governor who he said he holds in high esteem for his fine spirit, his loyalty and humility, his hands-on sense of duty, and his passion for a better Kwara state. “On behalf of myself, my family and the people and government of Kwara state, I congratulate Mr. Kayode Alabi and his family on this special day.

That he is a strong pillar of support for me as we build a new Kwara is beyond doubt. I thank him for being such a great partner and a kind brother in our journey as an administration. As the chairman of the COVID-19 Technical Committee, his sacrifices to the people of Kwara state in the heat of COVID-19 pandemic are simply unquantifiable. “I pray the Almighty God to grant him many more years of unparallled grace and good health in the service of our state and humanity,” he said.

