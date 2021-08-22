Kwara gov greets Kaiama emir on 11th coronation anniversary

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar (Kiyaru IV) on the 11th anniversary of his coronation,

The goverrnor commended the royal father for his commitment to peace, security and community development and wishing him many more years of fruitful reign in good health.



In a congratulatory message on Saturday, the governor commended the roles of the monarch in maintaining peace and security and uniting his community behind an agenda for growth. “I join the people of Kwara state to felicitate His Royal Highness on the 11th anniversary of his assumption of the royal office. His Royal Highness has been a pillar of support for the administration’s efforts to not only spread dividends of democracy in Kaiama but to also mobilise the people behind government’s proactive measures to strengthen communal peace and security.

The government profoundly appreciates the Emir’s personal sacrifices and contributions to growth and security in his dominion,” the statement said. “I pray the Almighty Allah to grant His Royal Highness long life and good health on the throne of his forebears, while urging him to continue to be that unifier and nationalist who works with other patriots to strengthen the unity of the state and the country through his own efforts and advocacy as a great monarch.”