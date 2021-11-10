Kwara gov loses SA christian matters





Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced the death of his Special Assistant on Religion (Christian) Dr. Samuel Olusegun Adedayo.



“I join the Christendom and the immediate family of Rev. Dr. Samuel Adedayo to mourn the death of the fine gentleman. It is a devastating development, one death too many. In him we lost a dear friend, colleague, and a great man who believed in the vision and mission of the Otoge administration.

“He was a great believer in the message of Christ and he truly did represent the Christendom and the people of Ifelodun like a patriot that he was,” according to the Governor

“His passage is yet a reminder that death is inevitable. We pray the Almighty God to repose his gentle soul and comfort the family he left behind, including the Christian community in Kwara state.”

