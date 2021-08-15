Kwara gov mourns late Alao, only comedian with PhD

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as a tragic loss to humanity the death of Dr. Ayotunde Alao of Kwara State University.



Also, a Mass Communication teacher with the Kwara state University and popular comedian known as the only M.C with PhD died in a road accident enroute Lagos.



In a condolences message issues Sunday by his chief press secretary, Fafiu Ajakaye governor Abdulrazaq described the deceases as a great citizen, a fine teacher, and a humanist who lived a purposeful life. “I received the news of the death of Dr. Ayotunde Alao, ‘the only MC with PhD’, in an auto crash en route Lagos with shock and disbelief. He was a young man filled with love and rare passion for the development of his country, state, and humanity.

He was a man with a huge dose of soft power, especially among young people and his students at KWASU. His influence on the people around him grew from his patience, brilliance, humaneness, generosity, and live-and-let-live approach to life.

His death becomes more tragic considering that we had only recently lost his father and erudite scholar, Prof. Samuel Ekundayo Alao. Dr. Ayotunde was no less an erudite scholar of mass communication with huge social currency among students and youths in the state,” the governor said . “I send my heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his mother, wife and children, the entire KWASU community, and the creative (showbiz) industry where Dr. Alao had created a niche for himself with his energetic talents as an inimitable compère. May God repose his soul, comfort the family he left behind, and protect our youths from sudden death,” the statement read further