Kwara gov nominated for UNDP’s leadership, governance award

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been nominated for the leadership and governance category of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/UN women’s inaugural International Women’s Day awards gala.

The awards gala holds on March 5 (Saturday) in Lagos.

The governor’s nomination serves to recognise his unprecedented efforts to mainstream gender inclusion in government positions in Kwara state, according to the notice of nomination by the UN bodies.

The notice indicated that, “On behalf of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the UNDP and in recognition of your efforts in advancing gender equality, we are honoured to announce that the Steering Committee of the IWD’s Awards Gala has selected you as a finalist in the category for Leadership & Governance.

“The IWD Awards Gala is convened in partnership with the British High Commission, the European Union Delegation and the Embassies of France, Germany and the United States of America. The awards gala will celebrate champions in promoting women’s leadership and gender equality in Nigeria.”

The governor has drawn widespread applauses for his gender policy. In December 2021, he signed a first-of-its-kind law in Nigeria which pegs public service appointments for either of the genders at no less than 35%.

In simple terms, it means the state must have at least 35% women representation in appointive positions, including the state cabinet.

In December 2019, the governor had inaugurated a cabinet that was 56.25% female – the highest anywhere on the African continent.