Kwara gov seeks French partnership on Lata agro processing zone

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is leading a three-person delegation to Paris to seek partnership of the French government on the multibillion naira Special Agriculture Processing Zone (SAPZ)

The project is to be sited in Lata (Patigi) with other investments in the sector.

Other members of the Kwara delegation are the Commissioner for Agriculture Mr. Sabbah Yisa Gideon and Technical Assistant to the governor on Agriculture Abdulquawiy Olododo.

“The Kwara team will also seek prospects for the Gidan Magajiya grazing reserve in Baruten. Such partnership, which will complement federal government’s support on the same project, aligns with the state government’s agricultural transformation plan that was recently launched,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The partnership drive holds on the sidelines of a three-day summit on livestock value chains and agricultural development in Paris/Clermont-Ferrand. Kwara is attending alongside delegations from at least 15 states from Nigeria, including Ogun and Ondo states led respectively by governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Dapo Abiodun.

SOMMET DE L’ÉLEVAGE 2021 (SUMMIT) is the biggest livestock summit in Europe. It is being attended by over 1,700 exhibitors and 95,000 participants from across the world.

