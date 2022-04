Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle involving two ministries.

The governor directed the commissioner for Environment Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh to proceed to the ministry of Solid Minerals; while the commissioner for planning and economic development Mrs. Remilekun Banigbe reverts to the Ministry of Environment.

The reshuffle is with immediate effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook