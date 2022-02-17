Kwara gov swears-in acting grand kadi

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated Hon. Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen as acting grand Kadi of the state.

The appointment and inauguration came a day after the sixth Grand Kadi of the state Honourable Justice Muhammad Ola AbdulKadir retired from service on attainment of 65 years.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara state, I commend my Lord Justice Ola Abdulkadir for his selfless service. He duly carried on the great legacies of his predecessors since the court was founded in 1975. I pray Allah to grant him a truly restful retirement,” the governor said at the brief ceremony in government House.

“The tradition of this court of record is for its most senior justice to act as the head of the court pending the appointment of a new substantive Grand Kadi. I assure you that this process will begin immediately.

“I wish my Lord Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen Allah’s guidance as the acting grand kadi. I assure you of our total support. Similarly, this administration will carry on its policy of absolute respect for the court and non-interference in the justice system. Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of all categories of public officers remains unshaken.

“On that note, my lords, ladies and gentlemen, I have the singular honour of inaugurating my Lord Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen as the acting grand Kadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal. I beseech Allah to guide you and all of us in the administration of justice and service to the people of Kwara state.”

The ceremony was attended by crème de la crème from the government and the bench in Kwara state, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; House of Assembly Speaker Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Chief Judge Suleiman Kawu; Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Salman Jawondo SAN; cabinet members; and former Chief Judges and Grand Kadis. Also at the event were the Khalifa el-Adaby Sheikh AbdulQodir Habeebullah Musa and wives of the Acting Grand Kadi, among others.

The AG, on his part, said the event was a constitutional mandate to allow for seamless transition at the shariah court of appeal.

“This solemn occasion marked another milestone in the history of Kwara state. Yesterday, the 15th of February, 2022, my Lord the Honourable Grand Kadi Justice AbdulKadir Ola retired from the judiciary of Kwara State upon attainment of mandatory age of 65 years,” he said.

“As required by the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, His Excellency the Governor is empowered to appoint and swear in the most senior justice of the Court in acting capacity as the Grand Khadi for a period of 3 months.”

Ag. Grand Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen described his pick as an achievement for the judiciary, pledging to work in synergy with relevant staff and colleagues to be able to achieve more success in office.

He also thanked AbdulRazaq for his appointment and the support of the administration to the judiciary.

“My appointment is not a personal achievement but an achievement for the judiciary in general. I am very much aware that I shall only be able to discharge this responsibility by working in synergy with all my brother judges as well as the talents that exist at the bar to ensure a formidable judiciary in the state,” he said.

“Once more I seize this opportunity to show our profound appreciation to Your Excellency for having impacted positively on the well-being of the state judicial officers as well as taking care of our supporting staff.”

The Acting Grand Kadi, 51, is a grandson of the late Islamic sage Sheikh Kamaldeen el-Adaby. He holds various law degrees in Nigeria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and is currently pursuing his doctoral degree in law.