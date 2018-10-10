Kwara gov’ship crisis: I won’t defect from APC – Mustapha

Despite the controversies that characterised the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kwara state, one of the front line aspirants, Alhaji Lukman Mustapha, says he won’t defect from the party.

Though Lukman admitted that the process of the primaries was faulty, he pledged his loyalty to the party noting nothing that no sacrifice is too big to rescue the state from the claws of misrule.

“Nothing is too big to sacrifice towards rescuing the State from the violent and forceful grip of the heartless political hegemony that has intentionally and systematically impoverished the majority of Kwarans”.

The governorship hopeful urged other aggrieved aspirants not to lose focus of what binds them together which, according to him, was to “emancipate” the people of the state.

“It is consequent upon this that I, Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha, on behalf of all members of the Rebirth Movement say that we respect the supremacy of our party and accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith.

“We understand that in every contest, there will always be a winner and vanquish.

In this case, however, we are all winners as we are poised and remain committed to winning Kwara state for Kwarans.

“I appeal to all my compatriots in this struggle to accept the outcome in good faith and let us rededicate ourselves by standing firm for the party and the ultimate goal of emancipating the people of the State from the current hegemony that has held our State on the jugular for decades.

“I use this opportunity to promise Kwarans that I will remain dedicated to the course we had preached and both in my private and public life and will continue to fight for the betterment of the impoverished Kwarans.

“I will remain a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contribute my quota towards ensuring our great party emerges victorious across boards”.

