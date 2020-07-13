Kwara govt directs MDAs to test staff for COVID-19

Kwara state deputy governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi, has advised all ministries, departments and agencies in the state to subject their staff to COVID-19 test for their status to be determined.

The deputy governor gave the advice shortly after some of his aides tested positive for Covid-19.

Alabi said his Covid-19 positive aides have been admitted to infectious centre, Sobi Specialist Hospital Ilorin.

He warned that the disease is a real and present danger that requires serious caution, charging people of the state to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.

He explained that the government is determined to flatten the curve of Coronavirus and curb community transmission.

The deputy governor called on Kwarans to take responsibility in the fight against the disease.

He said that the only antidote against COVID-19 is to obey all the government’s and health officials’ precautionary measures such as wearing of nose masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitiser, among others.