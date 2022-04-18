Kwara Grand Khadi counsels Muslim parents on education

Acting grand Kadi of Kwara state, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, has admonished muslim parents not to allow the crave to enroll their children for western education erode values of their Islamic education.

He said muslim parents must ensure that their children and wards have both Islamic and western education for them to be nutured in the way of Allah.

Justice Kalmadeen spoke at the 30 year remembrance prayer for a late community leader and civil servant, Alh Dauda Okoh Okekere, held at the deceased’s family house, in Okekere, Ilorin.

In his brief lecture, Justice Kalmadeen, said nurturing children in both Islamic and western education ways would entrench in them culture of righteousness as prescribed by Qur’an and Hadith of prophet Muhammad.

The acting grand khadi advised the children of the deceased to sustain the virtuous of kindness, generosity for which the late Dauda Okoh, was knoan.

He said the deceased left an indelible mark in his community by securing several civil service jobs for many, thereby living 30 years after his demise.

While leading other clerics in the prayer, Sheikh Kamalden described the deceased as a righteous man, a devout muslim who impacted positively on the lives of many people in the community.