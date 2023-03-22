Kwara guber: AbdulRazaq re-elected on merit – ACF 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kwara state chapter, Wednesday, said Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, merited his re-election because of his superlative performance in the last four years.

The ACF’s position was contained in a statement signed by its state secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Jubril and director of Media and Documentation, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin.

“We, in the ACF are proud of the superlative performance of our brother, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara state in the last four years.

“We are particularly happy that as a true leader, Governor AbdulRazaq ensured that developmental projects are scattered across the 193 wards in the state. We are indeed very proud of him,” the ACF said.

The socio- cultural group expressed the confidence in the ability of the governor to take the state greater heights during his second tenure.

