Kwara harps on harmonious Muslim – Christian co- existence

The Kwara state government has pledged to continue to do everything within its power to sustain the existing harmonious co-existence by Muslims and Christians in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Mamma Saba Jibril, gave the assurance Wednesday at the 4th Quranic graduation of Madrasaat Ta’limul Qur’an, Governor’s Office Mosque, Ilorin.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, the SSG expressed delight that “Kwara is a state of harmony where Muslims and Christians live peacefully together.

“The state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq shall continue to do everything possible to encourage and preserve the peaceful and harmonious co- existence amongst the Muslims and Christians in the state, which has made the state envy of other states in the country,” Jibril added.

The Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Training, who is the Ameer of the Governor’s Office Madrasaat, Alh Shuaib Boni said the Madrasaat commenced activities in 2013 and has so far produced 46 graduands, including a retired Head of Service, Hajiya Zahra Omar, who have learned the recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

The guest lecturer, Justice Mas’ud Oniye, urged Muslims to learn the Holy Qur’an even as adults.

He reminded the Muslims that the Holy Qur’an contains solutions to all problems.

Oniye also urged the graduands to read the Qur’an regularly to earn the favour of the Almighty Allah.

In her goodwill message, the Kwara State’s Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, urged all Nigerians of different religious faith to work for peace and live in peace at all times.

She said Ilorin and Kwara as a whole are known for their peaceful nature, adding that all hands must be on deck to sustain the peaceful environment.

Eleven persons, including two males and eleven females; all adults and civil servants graduated at the event.