Kwara: I ‘m out to execute people-oriented blueprint, Reps aspirant assures constituents 

An aspirant for House of Representatives seat in Kwara state, Dr. Toba Oloyede, has clarified that he joined the race for the 2023 general elections to enable him execute his development blueprint for his constituency.

Oloyede, who is vying for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, said he was not in the race to acquire power and wealth but to execute his development blueprint which he had conceived long ago.

“I am not out for power and money, I am out to execute my development blueprint,” he said.

The aspirant however decried the much talked about zoning arrangements being canvassed by some stakeholders to arrive at the choice of candidate.

He said the idea of zoning is subjecting “integrity and competence” which according to him are key ingredients for development.

Speaking with reporters in Ilorin, Oloyede said if elected, he would not concentrate development in his local government alone but “ensure equity and fairness”.

The aspirant said beyond lawmaking which is the core duty of a legislator, he will collaborate with traditional institutions to generate data locally to curb prevailing insecurity in his constituency.

Oloyede promised job creation for the youth, social interventions and constituency projects that will have direct bearings on his constituency, based on their needs assessments.

He pledged to remain in the APC and work for the victory of the party regardless of outcome of the primaries because of the performance of the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

