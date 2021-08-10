Kwara: Kidnappers demand N30m on victim



Kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N30 million to release Engineer Alabi ,one of the nine persons abducted last Saturday in Kwara state.

Alabi is one of the nine persons who were abducted at Eleyin village between Oke-Onigbin and Omu-Aran in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state last Saturday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers got in touch with a friend of the victim, Mr Williams Owolabi, on Sunday night and demanded a ransom of N30 million to secure his release.

Alabi was returning from a funeral held at Osi in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state on Saturday evening when six armed men emerged from the bush and ordered the seven people in a Sienna bus to come down and led them into the bush.

Also, a car being driven by a pastor and his wife was intercepted by gun men at Ekan meje/Ekiti axis in Kwara South.

However, the police in a gun battle have been able to rescue four out of the seven victims in the Bus while the kidnappers escaped with the remaining three passengers.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the two kidnap cases said some arrests have been made and police patrol have been intensified across the state.