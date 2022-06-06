Kwara killing: AbdulRazaq preaches calm amid heavy security deployment



Kwara state government has appealed for calm amongst the people of Obbo Aiyegunle in Ekiti local government area of the state in the wake of Saturday’s fresh abduction and killing of two persons.

The government in a statement Sunday by the state’s commissioner for communications, Hon. Bode Towoju, said a reinforced security team comprising police, secret service and the military have been despatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

It commiserated with the families of the two victims who lost their lives, and pledged to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones.

“While the police and DSS contingents have since arrived the area, the military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators,” Towoju said.

