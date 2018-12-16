Kwara-Kogi Highway death trap, Ilorin/Kabba indigenes lament

Indigenes of Ilorin and Kabba residing in Kaduna have lamented the bad state of the Highway linking Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state and Kabba in Kogi state one year after the federal government awarded a N21Billion contract for repair works on the road.

The Ilorin/Kabba indigenes led by Mr. Salahu Kayode made this know at a press conference, Friday in Kaduna.

Kayode, who said that the road has become a death trap for travellers plying the Highway, alleged that the over 200km Highway linking the two states had been abandoned by the federal government over a year after contract for the repairs were said to have been awarded.

“Large portions of the Highway are in a worst deteriorating state that makes smooth ride between Kwara and Kogi through the Kabba axis a nightmare.

“This has negative impacts on socio-economic activities of these areas because motorists are avoiding plying this route. And when they do, they charge excessively which affects the prices of goods and services consumed in these affected areas.

“The worst of it is the loss of precious lives on these Highways. Many travellers have also sustained life threatening injuries as a result of accidents on this bad road that is notorious for avoidable mishaps.

“It is very unfortunate this sad development is taking place in this Administration which claims to be Progressives in nature,” Kayode said.

He urged the federal government and the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, whose responsibility it is to as a matter of exigency mobilise all needed human and material resources to commence work on this important Highway linking Kwara and Kogi with the western and northern parts of Nigeria.

