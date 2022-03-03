Kwara: Marketers hoard petroleum product, dispense at N250 per liter

In Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the lingering scarcity of premium motor spirit (petrol) is taking a new dimension as most marketers now sell their products at filling stations situated in outskirts and suburbs.

Most filing stations within Ilorin metropolice claimed that they don’t have stocks.

In few filling stations that were seen dispersing the products within the metropolice, Wednesday, long queues and rowdy situations characterised the scenes.

In some places like Bovas filling stations, soldiers were drafted to maintain and order by preventiing a chaotic situation.

Blueprint Correspondent who monitored the situation reported that the products were being dispenses between 230- 250 per liter in filling staitions at outskirts of Ilorin.

Those dispersing the products above pump price within the metropolice sell at night to commuters with long queues even as they sell above pump price.

A commercial motorcycle who spoke with Blueprint said, “I still have to “bribe” the fuel attendants to get fuel at 230 in Oko-oye, an outskirts of Ilorin.

At mandala along Ilorin Alapa road, the products were being dispensed at N250 per liter without queues.

