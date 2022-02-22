Kwara NLC demands salary adjustment for pensioners





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara state has urged the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to review the pension of retirees in the state upward in line with the dictates of the N30,000 minimum wage.

The NLC made the appeal in a letter signed by its chairman, Comrade Issa Ore and addressed to governor AbdulRazaq dated 25th January, 2022.

In the letter, Ore drew the attention of the governor to a letter sent to the labour house by the pensions union in the state on the minimum wage consequential adjustments for the retirees.

The pension union letter is with reference number KW/NUP/ADM/01/VOL.VII/517.

The NLC chairman added:” It is an established protocol that each time there is adjustment/upward review in the salaries and wages of workers, there shall be upward review of pension of pensioners.

“We hereby request His Excellency to direct the negotiation committee to expedite actions on the review of pensioners monthly stipends to reflect the new minimum wage signed into law by you, sir.”