Kwara: NOUN fresh graduate, 26, elected youngest state assembly member 

A 26-year-old fresh graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Hon Rukayat Shittu, has been elected youngest member of the Kwara state house of assembly.

Rukayat, who contested under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of Owode /Onire state constituency of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the Saturday March 18 state assembly election held in the state.

She polled a total of 7,521 votes to defeat her People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6,957, making her the officially announced member-elect of Owode Onire state constituency.

The journalist turned politician became a sensation in Kwara state, when she declared her interest to contest for the assembly ticket under the APC and she eventually won the primary election against all odds.

Although, her victory at the primary election was challenged from high court to supreme court, Rukayat, who is the poster girl of governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gender parity revolution in Kwara state eventually emerged victorious, before the main victory in the last Saturday’s assembly election.

She is a member of leading pro-democracy group, Kwara Must Change, also founded by a NOUN popular alumnus in Kwara state.

Kwara Must change is one of the leading groups that spearheaded the popular otoge political revolution in the state and has been actively involved in governance advocacy, social justice and call for political participation.

