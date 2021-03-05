Kwara NUJ thumbs up AbdulRazaq over journalists’ appointments

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara state Council, has applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for appointing two media professionals, Alhaji Saadu Salahu and Bashir Adigun as special advisers.

Salahu is a retired journalist and public relations expert, while Bashir Adigun is a senior editor at the Channels Television.

Salahu, who was named special adviser (strategy), had served as SA political (SAPOL) to the governor, while Adigun( a new appointee) was appointed as special adviser (political communication).

According to a statement signed by the Council’s secretary, Dcn. Omotayo Ayanda, the Council commended the governor for appointing journalists into key offices in his administration.

The Union congratulated the appointees over their well-deserved appointments and urged them to bring their experiences to bear in their new assignments.

It expressed confidence in their abilities of the new appointees to deliver on their new assignments, describing them as “round pegs in round holes.”