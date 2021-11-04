Kwara: Outrage as trucks crush 2 to death in separate incidents



There was tension at the general post office area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital and eye-korin, a suburb of Ilorin following the killings of two persons by articilated trucks in separate incidencies Thursday..



The victim at the post office area identified as Usman Salakani was reportedly crushed to death while trying to get money from articulated truck driver.

Similarly, that of eye-korin reportedly crushed an old woman to death.

The two incidents, sparked off outrage from residents and passers -by causing tension and confusion in the areas.





The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, confirmed the incident at the post office area.

It was gathered that the driver of the articulated driver zoomed- off to escape being lynched by mob.

He was however, intercepted at offa garage area of Ilorin by some youths who gave him a hot chase and decended on the truck, damaging it wind screen.



Confirming the incident to newsmen, the NSCDC spokesman in Kwara state Babawale Zaid Afolabi stated that the victim was trying to get money from the driver of the trailer when his feet slipped off and was in the process crushed to death.

“The incident occured at around 1015 hours on Thursday the victim was reported to also be a driver and was trying to collect money from the truck driver when his foot slipped off and was subsequently crushed to death by the rear tyre of the truck,” Afolabi said.

Officers of the NSCDC crisis management deparent and Kwara State Transport Management Authority (KWATMA) later evacuated the remains of the victim from the scene of accident.

At eyen- korin Blueprint gathered that officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) could not immediately access the scene of the incident for fear of being caught in the web of the rampanging youths.