Kwara PDP congress: We are ready to takeback power in 2023 – Saraki

Former Senate president Dr Bukola Saraki has said that the success of the last Saturday’s state congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was an indication that the opposition part was ready to wrestle back power ahead of 2023.

The Kwara state chapter of PDP) at a peaceful state congress held in Ilorin,zero ected the former speaker of the Kwara state house of assembly, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed as the new chairman of the party in the state.

Mohammed replaced Engr Kola Shittu who has served over three years in office.

The party adopted consensus to elect the new party executives.



Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir, led the INEC team to the event.

We have resolved and will remain impartial as we wish you the best. As a great party.

Former Commissioner for Communication, Kwara State, Alhaji Babatunde Ajeigbe administered the Oath of Office to the new party leaders.



In his remarks, the national leader of the PDP and former Senate President said the peaceful congress was a sign that the party is ready to lead and take back power in the state.

He congratulated the leaders and followers for making the peaceful event possible by agreeing to the consensus approach.

He thanked the outgoing executive led by Engr Kola Shittu for the services they rendered to the state.

“We are determined to go and retake our mandate.

“We made history today by given the post of organising secretary to a woman unlike the sole position of woman leader. We also have majority of our members as youth and we are showing that we are ready to chart the way for political party adminstration in Nigeria,” he said.

He charged the new executive to go back to their various wards and champion the message that PDP is coming back adding that 2023 electioneering has commenced.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Mr Mohammed thanked the PDP for the confidence reposed in them.

He said the new executives will work acidiously to return to power come 2023.

He however, enlisted the support of Saraki and the entire party members to continue to support the party to return to power in 2023.

Earlier, the chairman of the electoral commttee from Abuja, Hon John Aparachi, said Kwara has adopted a consensus adding that “It is good that the Kwara people are in tune with what the national leadership has called for to have a peaceful Congress.”



Other newly elected executive include Alhaji Rasaq Lawal (Secretary), Alhaja Risqat Abdullahi (Women Leader), Alhaja Balikis Oniyangi (Organising Secretary), Comrade Dan Iyan Dantsoho (Youth Leader), Tunde Ashaolu (PRO), Comrade Bisi Fakayode (Kwara South Senatorial Leader) among others.