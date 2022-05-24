Kwara PDP ouster in 2019 an aberration – Ex- minister

Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has described the defeat suffered by the opposition party in 2019 general elections as “an aberration.”

He said the people of the state were deceived to reject the PDP then but ended up having a government they did not want in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Abdullahi, a former minister for Sports spoke with reporters in Ilorin, Kwara state capital shortly after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries for senatorial candidates.

He said the almost seven years of the APC government at the national level and three years at the state level opined the eyes of the electorates.

Expressing confidence that the PDP will return to power in 2023, Abdullahi said if elected, he would offer quality representation adding that: education and youth development will get attention.

While answering another question on the chances of the party on winning the Kwara central senatorial seat come 2023, the ex- minister, said he had garnered “a robust experience” that cannot be matched” by any of the aspirants eyeing the same seat.

