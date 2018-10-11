Kwara PDP praises Secondus, Atiku over successful convention

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, over the success of the party’s national convention.

The PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Tunde Ashaolu, also commended the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa- led National Convention Planning Committee for conducting a free, fair, transparent and rancour-free presidential primaries.

It equally lauded the party members and delegates from the 36 states of the federation and FCT for conducting themselves in a peaceful and democratic manner and freely electing their choice aspirant during the convention.

“The success of our national convention is no doubt a victory for democracy, as it met global standards.

We also urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn from this process as it prepares to conduct the 2019 general elections.

“We also note that the credibility and transparency of the exercise has clearly shown that the PDP is truly a reformed, repositioned and democratic party that is ready to take over the governance of the country from the inept and clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) government.” Also, the party congratulated former Vice PresidentAtiku Abubakar on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election.

It expressed the confidence that Atiku would defeat “the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s elections, and provide purposeful leadership that will return Nigeria to the path of progress and prosperity.” The Kwara PDP also praised the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the other 10 presidential aspirants for accepting the outcome of thereby primary election and for running decent campaigns and giving a good fight at the convention.

The party noted that though only one candidate could emerge through the process, all the aspirants were eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s president.