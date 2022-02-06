Kwara police arrests 3 suspected cultists, one killed in rival groups’ clash



The Kwara state police command Sunday said it had arrested three suspected cultists following Saturday clash by rival cult groups which left at least one person dead.

The command said it also recovered one tricycle and motorcycle used by the suspects during the latest clash on Saturday.

A statement by the state’s police public Relations Officer Okasanmi Ajayi said an unidentified body was also recovered in a pool of blood following a sporadic shooting around total filling station, Ilorin.



The statement reads, “Having arrested some confirmed cultists aftermath of the recent killing of a suspected cultist by a rival cult group along Emir’s Road, ilorin about three days ago, a report of sporadic shootings by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin around Total Fuel Station yesterday (Saturday) 5/2/2022, at about 2035hrs.

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the Division and the Anti-cultism team dispatched by the commissioner of police Kwara state was faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists.

“Three suspects were arrested, one Motorcycle and one Tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“The commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult related cases in the state.

“The CP further ordered a 24 hour aggressive patrols of Ilorin metropolis, while also soliciting the cooperation of all assundry in the onerous effort by the command to possibly and completely wipe out the ugly menace of cultism in our society.

“Parents and guidiance are advised to monitor the activties of their children/wards, they should also ask their children questions when in doubt of their dealings when necessary.

“The CP reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens and residents of Kwara state.”.