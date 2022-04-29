Kwara police ban political campaigns, party slogans at Eid prayer grounds

Kwara state police Command Friday warned that it would not accept any form of political campaign, shouting of party slogans and hailing of political gladiators at this year’s Eid prayer grounds.

The Command also banned observing prayer along road side even as it said there will be vehicular restrictions around the Eid prayer grounds.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the commissioner of police, read in part, “Officers and men of the police command are highly motivated and fully charged to ensure that, the Eid el-Fitr celebrations which mark the successful ending of the Ramadan fasting in Kwara state was celebrated without any hitch.

“To this end, the command has emplaced a water tight security strategy across the length and breadth of Kwara state.

“Consequently, the eight area commands, officers and men attached to all the Divisional Police Headquarters, Heads of Tactical Units, Command’s Special Forces, including Force Animal Department, Mounted troop, Dog section and Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) have all been briefed and reminded of their professional responsibilities of ensuring a smooth and hitch -free Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

“The Command is ready to do all within its powers to make the Eid praying ground the solemn place that it has always been known to be.

“Political campaigns, hailing political gladiators, and shouting of party slogans, would not be accepted on the praying arena.

“Vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes are to be parked at designated parking lots within the Eid praying ground. Observing prayers at road sides and along the routes to the praying ground would not also be allowed, hence restrictions of vehicular movements by 0800hrs into the Eid praying ground would be strictly enforced.”

