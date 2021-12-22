Kwara Police command deploys 2, 500 for Christmas, New Year

Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, the Kwara state Police command said it has deployed a total of 2,500 personnel drawn from its various units and formations to ensure hitch free celebrations.

The personnel comprise of conventional Police, Mobile Force, bomb disposal unit, counter terrorism unit, force animal branch and others.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, a superintendent of police.

He said the Kwara state Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, directed the deployment to “enhance the security strategy in place in the state before, during and after the festivities.”

The CP, according to the statement, advised members of the public to be moderate in all they do in the course of the celebration, and counseled transporters to obey all traffic laws while motorcycle operators should avoid unnecessary acrobatic displays.

The statement also urged the youth to shun substance use and most importantly, throwing of fire crackers popularly called Knock-Out.

“Members of the public are advised to report any untoward activities within or around them to the nearest police station or call the following phone lines: 08125275046,

07032069501,” the statement added.