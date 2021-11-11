Kwara poly expels 29 students over exam malpractices



Authority of Kwara state polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled 29 students for examinations malpractices.

The authority said thier offences were contrary to the matriculation oath they sworn to.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by a principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Opadiran B. Oluwakemi on behalf of the Registrar, Mr. Kolawole Sheye Akande and made available to journalists through the information division crew.



It said the affected students have gone through trial by the academic board and were found culpable following which the school’s governing board approved thier expulsion..

The statement reads: please recall your involvement and trial in the case of alleged examination malpractice leveled against you, contrary to the Matriculation Oath you sworn to.





“Consequently, the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council considered the Report of the Academic Board in respect of the case and approved your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic.

“Your expulsion is in line with the provision in the review student’s information and regulations handbook 2019.

“You therefore, ceased to be a student of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possession to your Head of Department or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority.”

It listed those expelledas Sa’ad Adebayo Yusau, Department of Purchasing & Supply, John Comfort, Department of Public Administration, Oladimeji Idowu Sukurat, Department of Business Administration Rauf Yakeen Olanrewaju, Department of Mining Engineering Abdulfatai Akeem Alabi, Department of Civil Engineering Akinola Oluwatosin Bolaji, Development of Agricultural Bio-Environmenta Engineering, Daramola Omotola Racheal, Department of Mineral & Petroleum Engineering, Oladipo Adeola Nafisat, DepartmentofAgricultural&Bio-Environmental Engineering, Sheu Qudus Damilare, DepartmentofCivilEngineering, Amode Iyanuoluwa Damilare,, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Olugbenga Micheal Toyin, Department of Civil Engineering, Fagbohun Olasunkanmi Joel, Department of Electrical Electronic Kabiru Lukman Temitope,, Department of Purchasing and Supply, Babayemi Adeyemi Joseph, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering AdeyemiJohnAbayomi, Development of Electrical ElectronicEngineering, Raji Adisa Mohammed, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Balogun AbdulQuadri Olakunle,Olanipekun Precious Abraham, DepartmentofMechanial Engineering, Omotayo HammedOlamilekan, DepartmentofMechanical Engineering, Adejumo Yusuf Adeyemi, DepartmentofElectrical Electronic Engineering, Alabi Fawaz Olawale, Department of MechanicalEngineering, Taiwo Peter,Department of Agricultural & Bio- Environmental Engineering, Shuaib Hammed Oladimeji, Department of Civil Engineering, Abdulrasaq Saheed Olamilekan, Department of Civil Engineering, Abdulwasiu Saminu Oĺarewaju, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Lawal Quadri Damilola, Department of Civil Engineering, Daramola Omotola Racheal, Department of Mineral & Petroleum Engineering, Lawal Oyindamola Mariam, Department of Public Administration, Yakeen Taofiq Tope, Department of Banking and Finance, Abdulganiyu Sofiyullahi Taiye, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering.

The statement advised the affected Students to comply strictly with the directive to avoid litigation.