Kwara poly reduces hostel fees



The authorities of the Kwara State polytechnic, Ilorin has approved reduction of fees for hostel accommodation of all category of students.

The students are now to pay N35,000 as against N45,000 across board.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, announced the dowward review when he received the delegation of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Mohammed, however expressed concern over the implications of the reduction for the Polytechnic, saying that the reduction will cost the polytechnic a huge sum of money to subsidise the maintenance of the hostels.

The reduction from N35,000 to N45,000 across board for both HND and ND students commenced with immediate effect.



The rector however, advised the students to reciprocate the gesture of the polytechnic management by exhibiting good conducts and follow the rules and regulations that govern the Polytechnic hostels in their handbook.

Expressing appreciation to the Rector, the Kwara state chairman of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Saleeman Yusuf Issah, applauded the management for being proactive and responsive to the welfare of the students.

He also urged the students to be good ambassador of the polytechnic wherever they found themselves and act in accordance with the Polytechnic rules and regulations.

Related

No tags for this post.