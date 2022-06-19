Kwara poly scales NABTE hurdles, secures accreditation for 52 programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited 52 academic programmes of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Speaking at the exit briefing of accreditation exercise, Friday, the director of polytechnic programmes of the NBTE, Arc Ngbede Ogoh, expressed satisfaction with the provisions on grounds, noting that the polytechnic is known for her products all over the world.

“We are not surprised by your preparation on this accreditation exercise, because your products all over the world speak volumes of the Polytechnic in term of their brilliant performance in all fields.

“We will only advise you not to relent on the standard known with the Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin, also make sure you rectify all the grey areas observed by the resource persons.”

Earlier, the director of North-central zone of the NBTE, Dr. Hatim Musa Koko, advised all resource persons to identify the grey areas for the polytechnic to know where to address after the accreditation exercise.

Koko commended the visionary style of the Rector, Dr. Jimoh Mohammed Abdul, in respect of some newly introduced academic programmes.

He urged the management not to rest on their oars by introducing more courses that would keep the teaming admission seekers from roaming the streets.

In his remark, rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Abdul pledged to rectify all the grey areas observed by the resource persons, applauding them for engaging in thorough job.

