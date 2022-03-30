Kwara produces 10 for national Qur’anic recitation competition 

Ten Qur’an reciters from Kwara state will compete for honour in this year’s edition of the national Qur’an recitation competition scheduled to hold in Bauchi state, the immediate past secretary of the committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, and the public relations officer of the committee, Alh Issa Nuhu Abbas have said.

The duo stated this in Ilorin, the state capital and added that the committee is ready to participate in the 10 – day event with 10 competitors, comprising five males and 5 females already camped in Ilorin in preparation for the event.

The two officials thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support for the committee and Qur’an recitation competition.

The officials said the state’s contingent for the competition will depart Ilorin for Bauchi Thursday.

They also acknowledged the support of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, the Secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, and the Turaki of Ilorin, Mal Saliu Mustapha, for the committee.