Kwara promotes 7, 885 LG workers

Kwara state government has presented promotion letters to no fewer than 7,885 local government workers across the state.

The administration has also approved cash-back for the 2018 promotion for th

e teachers at the local government — four years after they got the letter of the promotion.

The new promotion letters, which cover years 2019, 2020 and 2021, were presented to the qualified staff through the Kwara state local government service commission.

“This is a milestone development in the history of present administration. Today, history is made as the state government has taken a bold step to address the problem of backlog of promotion of local governments staff. Our administration is prepared and determined to prioritise the welfare of all civil servants across board to enhance optimal productivity despite the current financial constraint”, governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said at the official presentation of the promotion letters to qualified staff held at local government service commission in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, congratulated the newly promoted officers for the well deserved elevation.

“It is however expected that this gesture will spur you to higher productivity and improved grassroots administration in the state,” he said.



In his remarks, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Umar Danladi-Shero, called on local government authorities to work assiduously to complement the state governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts by ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach nooks and crannies at the grassroots..

Alhaji Danladi-Shero then charged local government staff to continue to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty to the present administration and discharge their responsibilities effectively to the grassroots people..

“It is paramount to equally reiterate the love of His Excellency for local governments staff in the area of training and retraining. On the directive and provisions of His Excellency, Kwara state local government service commission has chains of training workshops and seminar for staff so as as to enhance the performance and keep local government staff abreast of the latest development in their different fields of professional callings”, the chairman said. .In his goodwill message, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Soliu-Danladi, represented by his deputy, Hon Raphael Adetiba, said the programme was very significant in the history of the state, as it would boost the morale of local government staff.

