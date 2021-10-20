Kwara promotion exam: No make-up for any civil servants, commission boss warns



The Kwara state civil service commission has warmed that it will not rescheduled or organize a make examination for any civil servant who missed out in its ongoing promotion examination.

The commission said a total of 2,385 eligible civil servants cutting across, ministries, departments and (MDAs) agencies of government in the state will sit for the exams scheduled to hold between 0ctober 19 and 25, 2021.

A statement by Mrs Bukola Muritala on behalf not the chairman qouted the commission chairman, Hajia Habeebat Yusuf, as saying “the promotion exercise will cover eligible civil servants who are due for 2021 promotion across MDAs. According to the chairman, the “commission will activate the full cognizance of the COVID-19 Protocols and ensure everyone stayed safe. “She urged all civil servants to collect their examination slip from the staff officer of their various MDAs.

”The chairman however warned that the commission will not reschedule or organize Make-up examination for any eligible civil servants, who may for any reason miss the examination as schedule. “She also stated that the promotion examination will take place at Staff Development College, Ilorin.

“The commission enjoined all the affected civil servants to report at the examination centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the examination with their face masks, examination slips ,any service ID card and writing materials.” The chairman, who praised goverrnor AbdulRasaq for approving and providing fund for the conduct of the promotion exercise, said it “will restore the pride and glory of the civil service in the state.”

