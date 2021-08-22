Kwara restructures, increases ministries from 16- 20



Kwara state government has announced the restructuring of some of it’s existing ministries thereby increasing the number from 16-20.

In the restructuring, approved by the state executive council, the government splited some of the ministries and announced that separate permanent secretaries will man each of the ministries.



The memorandum on the new developments was presented by the Head of Service Mrs Modupe Oluwole at a virtual cabinet meeting of the state executive council Friday evening, according to a statement by the commissioner for commmunications, Mrs Abosede Buraimo.

The meeting according to her, was chaired by governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.



She said the cabinet approved that ministry of solid minerals development be excised from the current ministry of enterprise while the latter is renamed ministry of business, innovation and technology to drive the state’s huge investments in innovation and technology.

“This development also means that the old ministry of tertiary education, science and technology is it ministry of education”,the statement added The council also approved the partitioning of the ministry of works to birth ministry of housing and urban development.

It said the step was designed to concentrate on the challenge of housing and urbanisation as drivers of economic development. The ministry of women Affairs and Social development is split to birth ministry of women affairs and ministry of social affairs.



The reason, the government said was to enhance “efficiency in their core responsibilities, particularly because of the increasing scope of issues relating to women globally”. Ministry of sports and youth development is now ninistry of youths development following the recent creation of the Kwara state sports commission which now has the obligations to streamline and coordinate sporting activities and promotion in the state. The cabinet also approved the carving out of ministry of planning and economic development from the current ministry of finance and planning, leaving the finance segment of the old ministry to stand on its own.

The council also approved that each of these ministries — now 20 in total, up from the 16 before — would be manned by separate permanent secretaries, while the existing directorates in each of them would subsist. The

Head of Service also briefed the council on the recent Kwara Geographic Information Service Law 2020, which stipulates that the Service will coordinate and superintend Office of the Surveyor-General, Bureau of Lands, Physical Planning Authority and Urban and Regional Planning.