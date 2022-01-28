Kwara signage agency frowns at indiscriminate bill boards, posters

The Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA), Thursday, said it would not hesitate to met out appropriate sanctions on individuals, organisations or corporate bodies who deface public structures with posters and bills boards.

It also warned against indiscriminate erection of bill boards without recourse to the agency for professional guidelines.

The Director General of the agency, Hon. Olorunshola Omotayo handed down the warning when he received members of the media team of the turbaning ceremony committee of the Mutawalin of Ilorin emirate in his office recently.

Omotayo charged politicians, advertising practitioners including the general public among other stakeholders to desist from any act capable of destroying government’s facilities due to the nonchalant attitude of some individuals.

The director general who listed some poster boards, said it is necessary for any group or individuals to seek professional advice from KWASAA before erecting bill boards or placing their posters as a regulatory body in the state.

Omotayo, who commended the team for visiting the agency for professional guidelines, also charged other groups, private organisations among others to always follow suit in their proposed signage and outdoor structures for better education.

Earlier, the team leader, Alhaji Abdulrasak Adebayo, said they were in his office to inform KWASAA their plan towards erection of boards and placing posters for the coronation ceremony of Mutawallin of Ilorin.