Kwara: Six females make list of 22 APC assembly members-elect

Six female members of All Progressives Congress (APC) have been elected members of the 10th house of assembly in Kwara state as the ruling party won 22 out of the 24 available seats on March 18, 2023 elections.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured two seats.

PDP house of assembly members-elect are Otunba Afolabi Taiye (Odo-Ogun Constituency) and Bamigboye Joseph Olajire (Oke-Ero Constituency).

The APC seats and the members-elect are Ilesha/Gwanara (Yakubu Salihu-Danladi), Lafiagi (Baba Yisa Gideon), Kaiama/Wajibe/Kemanji (Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba), Gwanabe/Adena/Banni (Ahmed Saidu Baba).

Others are Ekiti (Abolarin Ganiyu), Oke-Ogun (Ojo Oyebode), Essa/Sawo/Igboidun (Yusuf AbdulWaheed), Oloru/Malete/Ipaye (Lawal Saliu), Afon (Bello Yinusa Oniboki), Lanwa/Ejidondari (Medinat AbdulRaheem), Ilorin North/West (Aishat Babatunde), Ilorin East (Arinola Fatimoh Lawal), Owode/Onire (Shittu Rukayat), Ojomu/Balogun (Segun Oguniyi) and Isin constituency (Omotosho Razaq).

Irepodun (Olusola Odetundun), Ilorin South (Maryam Aladi), Ilorin Central (Magaji Abdulkadir), Share/Ode-Ode (AbdulRazaq Owolabi), Omupo/Igbaja (Salahu Afolabi Ganiyu), Patigi (Mohammed Kareem Musa) and Okuta/Yashkira (Salihu Mohammed Baba) are among the elected lawmakers awaiting swearing-in.

Of these figures, six are female including a 26-year-old fresh university graduate and Journalist.

