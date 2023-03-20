Kwara speaker wins re-election bid in Ilesha-Gwanara constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent speaker of Kwara state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency election held Saturday, March 18.

Danladi-Salihu, who contested the election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), floored his main rival, Usman Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the results at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency, the returning officer, Dr Adewale Rafiu, said Danladi-Salihu polled 14,949 votes and Usman Abubakar of the PDP got 2,072 votes.

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Rafiu announced.

In his acceptance speech, Danladi-Salihu, thanked the people of the Ilesha-Gwanara constituency for their support that culminated in his victory at the state assembly poll, assuring that he would continue to prioritise their welfare.

