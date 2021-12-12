Kwara state university on demystifying 5G mobile technology

The proposed deployment of the 5G mobile technology in Nigeria has in recent times been generating arguements amongst citizens on the disirability or otherwise of the technology UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB reports.

Many Nigerians especially laymen have expressed worries that the proposed deployment of 5G technology network, among other concerns, might have harmful effects on their health.In facts, some even believe it is a ploy by the western world to reduce the population of the third world countries including Nigeria- the most populous black nation in Africa.

Benefits

But in spite of all the myths and skepticism about the proposed deployment of the technology, experts have continued to list its benefits in a bid to convince Nigerians to embrace it.

For instance, the vice chancellor, University of Ilorin, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem revealed at its recent convocation press briefing that the university maintained its unbroken academic records despite the challenges of COVID-19 by uprgading its internet facilities for virtual learning in the wake of the pandemic as a measure to prevent crowd and promote pyhsical distance.

The technology, he said, assisted the university to sustain it unbroken academic calendar and also recorded a new feat as the only university’that did not loose any session to COVID 19.

While some may believe the amount spent by the universiry on virtual learning was on the high side, experts posited that the cost implications of managing the outbreak of COVID-19 virus among staff and students could be more higher and devastating.

This formed parts of the justification of experts about the need for Nigerians to embrace the 5G mobile technology at a public lecture organised by Kwara State Universiry in Malete recently.

No need for fear

With the theme: ‘5G Mobile Technology: Myths, Realities, Potentials and Challenges’ the secretary to state state government, Prof Mamman Jibril represented Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq at the event.

But contrary to the negative believe about the coming of the technology, the vice chairman and chief executive officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), professor Umar Danbatta declared that the technology would not have any harmful effects on people’s health.

Danbata who allayed the fears of Nigerians at the public lecture also listed several benefits that the technology would bring to Nigerians. He said contrary to the belief in some quarters, “The technology has nothing negative to do about our healths.”

Rather, he said the 5G mobile technology deployment would give Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy telemedicine.

Listing the benefits of the proposed 5G technology, Dambata said the technology would bring about accelerated gigabytes that would in turn enhance massive internet benefits.

These he said include high-speed trains, lifeline and ultra-reliable communications in telemedicine and natural disasters that would deliver successful services using critical applications.

He said while Nigerinas are still expressing scekptisism about the technology, already, some advance nations of the world are already operating electric cars and thinking of 6G deployment.

Danbatta also said the technology, if embraced, would reduce running costs in corporate organisations, private and public institution’s by 50%.

Represented by a director in the commission, Engr Yusuf Asaju, the NCC boss said the benefits of adopting the new technology far outweighs the myths being peddled around about it.”It has nothing to do with our health. It would reduce over head cost by 50 percent,” Danbatta declared.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Mohammed Akanbi, said that the lecture was organised to provide veritable platform for enlightening the public on the desirability of 5G technology.

He said 5G technology when deployed would aid teaching and learning in schools and institutions, adding that, “In education sector, we cannot de-emphasis the importance technology gives to Nigerians.