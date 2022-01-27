Kwara SUBEB begins release of promotion letters to staff

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board Thursday said it has concluded an arrangement to start issuing letters of promotion to its deserving teaching and non-teaching staff.

The letter is to cover (2017 and 2018 categories) in the state.

The Board Chairman Professor Raheem Shehu Adaramaja disclosed this on Tuesday, in a statement by the Press Secretary of the agency, Aminat Abiola Atere.

The board had in August conducted promotion exams and oral interviews for the deserving workers, who are accumulated from 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, following the approval of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The statement quoted Adaramaja as saying that the SUBEB’s workers who fall within the year 2019 and 2020 promotion and had successfully partaken in the last promotion exercise would get their own letters as soon as possible.

It further said the gesture forms part of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s package to motivate higher productivity of the workforce.

“The government is taking every step within available resources to encourage the best performance of students in public schools, which is partly achievable when their teachers are well taken care of,” Adaramaja said.

He also appealed to all and sundry to continue to support the government in its bid to heighten the standard of education in basic classes, adding that the ongoing construction of over 600 schools across the state is part of the restoration mission of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Affected officers are expected to receive their letters from Education Secretaries in their respective local governments, according to the statement.

The chairman directed the Education Secretaries across the 16 LGEAs to forward to the Board copies of the compiled details of another set of workers in preparation for the 2021 promotion exercise.

The statement added that all teaching and non teaching staff of SUBEB from GL.7 and above will also benefit from the consequential adjustment approved by the governor effective from January, 2022.