Kwara to name popular bridge after Idiagbon

The Kwara state government will name the ongoing Tanke Bridge after the late Gen. Tunde Idiagbon in honour of his memory and contributions to the state and national development, a statement by the Ministry of Works and Transport said on Monday.

The statement also dismissed the rumour that work has stopped on the project because of a legal case instituted by the NNPC against the state government, saying “such a claim is a figment of the imaginations of those peddling it.”

The ministry said the ongoing erection of safety signs at the construction site gives a lie to the claim that the project has been stopped.

“In his avowed promise to not only restore the glory of Kwara state but to also honour its shining lights who made the state proud at various times, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved that the bridge be named after the late General Tunde Idiagbon. This has already been communicated to the family ahead of the release of the architectural drawing of the project,” the statement reads in part.

Idiabgon was an iconic statesman and former de-facto military vice president in the Muhammadu Buhari/Idiagbon regime.

The no-nonsense late general was reputed for his love for Kwara state.

Among his other developmental efforts, he was believed to have, among others, inspired the military government of the old Kwara state to launch the Kwara state government Industrial Development Fund.