Kwara to present N187.5bn revised budget

Kwara state Executive Council Wednesday approved the presentation of N187, 531,705, 929.00 revised budget to the House of Assembly.

The government said the budget would target ongoing capital projects and consistent payment of the new minimum wage across board.

The revised estimate represents a shortfall of N2,085,781,695, or 1.1%, from the approved 2022 budget of N189.6bn.

The council approval was given following a presentation of the estimates and performance of the approved budget by Commissioner of Finance, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi.

The council meeting was chaired by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Oyeyemi said 52.34% of the revised budget will go for recurrent, while capital expenditure will gulp the remaining 47.66%.

The commissioner said the recurrent peaked partly to accommodate rise in personnel cost (such as full implementation of the minimum wage in the mainstream civil service, agencies and parastatals of the state government, including the Colleges of Education and other overhead items.

