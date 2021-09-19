Kwara training midwives, nurses of international standard – College provost



Kwara state college of Nursing and Midwives has been repositioned to train professional Nurses and Midwives that will compete with their counterparts in any part of the world.

Already, the institution has secured accreditation for all it’s courses by the Nursing and midwifery Council of Nigeria following the upgrade of infrastructure facilities by goverrnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Provost of the College, Imam Abubakar Ayinla.

He also praised the chairman, governing council of the college, Alhaja Folilat Folashade Salami, for her commitment to the development of the college.

The provost in a statement issued in Iloriin Sunday stated that the college was working hard to translate the dreams of the goverrnor to produce quality manpower for the health sector.

Ayinla said the best governor of the year award presented to goverrnor AbdulRazaq by Leadership Newspaper had rated him as the governor to “beat”.

“With visible developmental projects on campus, such as renovated classrooms, hostels, teaching aids, enabling environment for learning and research work plus accreditation of courses by the Nigerian Nursing Council in Abuja, the governor is a man to beat when it comes to managing material and human resources,” he stated

“We are stoically focused in producing Nurses/ Midwives who are academically sound with good character that will compete with their contemporaries anywhere in the world,” the provost added .