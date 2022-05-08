Kwara unveills new Ilorin city master plan 21 years after



Kwara state government has concluded arrangements to unvail its new Ilorin city master plan, Wednesday May, 11baring ay last minute changes, executive chairman, Kwara State Georgraphical Information System, (Kw-GIS), Mal Abdulwahab Shitru has said.

The second Ilorin city plan is coming into place 21 years after the first one created in 1976, expired 21 years ago.

Announcing the development Friday to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kw-GIS boss said the new city master plan is in fulfilment of the campaign promise made by the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“The new master plan looks ahead to reposition the city for the next 20 years with deliberate coverage of trade and investment, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, housing, tourism, education, and infrastructure among other sectors.

“It sufficiently outlines the challenges and prospects, including action plans for sustainable development of the state,” Abdulmutalab said.

Speaking further on the role of his company Richard Walker, project manager, Dar Alhandasah said that its work on Ilorin took into consideration the peculiarities of working in Nigeria.

Aside working in Dubai, involved in building the New Cairo, Egypt, the company has worked in Ibadan and Lagos.

“Policy making and implimentation in my country and Africa is quite different.

“But we are fully acclamatised to the system,” he said.

He explained that all these were put into consideration while designing the Ilorin city master plan.

