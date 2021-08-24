Kwara varsity student kidnapped, abductors demand N50million ransom



Suspected kidnappers have abducted a 300 level mass communication student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), malete.



Identified as Khadija Isiaq, the victim according to sources was whisked away by some persons in a vehicle.



Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday around 9pm while the victim was walking in one of the off campus hostels.

A source in the university who does not want his name in print said the kidnappers had contacted the university demanding for a ransom of N50 million.



Reacting to the incident, the university in a statement signed by Abdulrazaq Sanni Director, University Relations, said the student was abducted along Okoru Road in Malete town.

Sani said the school management has swiftly responded to the development and is working with the relevant security operatives to secure her release and ensure the culprits are brought to book.



He also said adequate security has been provided on campus.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara state, has deployed the anti kidnapping squad as well as the IGP response team to malete to work in collaboration with the local vigilantes and other relevant agencies, to rescue the victim.



“In view of the above, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Akanbi (SAN), wishes to advice the university community to be more security conscious and report any strange or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.



“Students are also advised to desist from keeping late nights and if they must move around, they should walk in groups and also have a means of identification at all times.

“Similarly, students are enjoined to be mindful of their environment and be very conscious of the company they keep. The Vice Chancellor also enjoins students within and outside the institution to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as measures have already been put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of students and staff,” the statement by Sanni added.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said effort will be exerted to see to the rescue of the victim.