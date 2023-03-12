Kwara women hold rally for AbdulRazaq’s re-election 

Scores of Kwara women Saturday held a rally to mobilise support for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The rally was part of the activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) in the state.

Led by female government cabinet members and ruling All Progressive Congress Congress (APC) candidates,

the rally commenced at the Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Ilorin, the state capital, and crisscrossed some major streets of the metropolis.

During the carnival- like rally, marchers displayed various banners stating the achievements of the governor in gender mainstreaming and other programmes designed to protect women’s interest.

The rally was also attended by party faithful, women and youth support groups in the state.

Speaking with reporters on the sideline of the rally, Commissioner for Finance, Florence Oyeyemi, said Kwara APC has just produced the highest number of women contesting for elective positions in Nigeria, a feat she traced to the gender inclusion policy of the governor.

